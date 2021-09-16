Tania Liberman, KLA's Contracts, Intellectual Property and Data Protection and Privacy partner, Vanessa Pirró and Caio Aragão, KLA's Contracts, Intellectual Property and Data Protection and Privacy lawyers, participated in the "Intellectual property right licences Q&A: Brazil", published by Practical Law – Thomson Reuters.

The guide gathers a select group of firms and experts, globally, to disseminate legal know-how to an audience of lawyers around the world.

