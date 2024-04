ARTICLE

G20 Floats Global Minimum Wealth Tax Idea Cayman Finance The Group of 20 (G20) countries is exploring plans for a global minimum wealth tax that would apply to the world's 3,000 billionaires.

Businesses Operating In Puerto Rico Must Consider Pillar Two Caplin & Drysdale Puerto Rico's unique status as a US territory impacts its decision-making on the OECD's global minimum tax, known as Pillar Two. If implemented in its proposed form...

Tax Settlement Adhesion Notice No. 01/2024: Zero Litigation Program 2024 Tauil & Chequer On March 19, 2024, Adhesion Transaction Notice No. 01/2024 ("Zero Litigation Program 2024" or the "Program") was published, paving the way for tax settlements between taxpayers and the Brazilian Federal Revenue.

CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert - Week 12.2024 CONVINUS The availability of this regularization process for eligible foreign nationals has been further extended until June 30, 2024.

Tax Law Highlights | Brazilian Tax Reform And Expectations For Its Regulation Tauil & Chequer The Brazilian Tax Reform on consumption was enacted through Complementary Amendment No. 132/2023, which unified the main taxes on the consumption of goods and services...