ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

After more than two decades of discussions, the National Congress approved, and the President of the Republic enacted the final text of the Constitutional Amendment n. 132/2023, known as the Brazilian Tax Reform on consumption. The reform significantly changes the current taxation of goods and services, substituting the indirect taxes in force by a dual Value-Added Tax (IVA), composed by a Federal-level Goods & Services Contribution Tax (CBS), and a State and Municipal-level Goods & Services Tax (IBS), besides the creation of an Excise Tax (IS).

In summary, the CBS replaces the current Federal Social Contributions (PIS/COFINS), and the IS partially replaces the current Tax on Manufactured Products (IPI). On the other hand, the IBS is a merger of the current State Tax on the Movement of Goods and Services (ICMS) and the State Tax on Services (ISS).

The main characteristics of these new taxes, which are explored in detail in the attached PowerPoint, is a broad-based and non-cumulative tax on goods and services, charged at the destination, with few tax rates and exceptions, beyond the non-levy of the current taxes in the calculation basis of the new taxes.

The new exercise tax (IS) is extra-fiscal, and can levy on the extraction, production, sale or import of goods and services considered harmful to human health and the environment.

States that had, on April 30, 2023, funds allocated to investments in infrastructure and housing works and financed by contributions on primary and semi-manufactured products established as a condition for the fruition of deferral, special regime or other differentiated treatment relating to the ICMS, may create similar contributions, not linked to the mentioned tax.

Now begins the second phase of legislative activities, regarding bills to regulate these new taxes, especially the complementary laws for the institution of IBS and CBS, specific and favored regimes, and the management committee, in addition to the ordinary law relating to IS.

According to the new amendment, the Executive Power shall forward all bills of law concerning the regulation of the Tax Reform, to the National Congress, within 180 days after the promulgation of the Constitutional Amendment.

Additionally, the Executive branch must forward projects that deal with the issue of income tax reform and payroll taxation reform within 90 days.

To view the full article please click here.

Visit us at Tauil & Chequer

Founded in 2001, Tauil & Chequer Advogados is a full service law firm with approximately 90 lawyers and offices in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Vitória. T&C represents local and international businesses on their domestic and cross-border activities and offers clients the full range of legal services including: corporate and M&A; debt and equity capital markets; banking and finance; employment and benefits; environmental; intellectual property; litigation and dispute resolution; restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency; tax; and real estate. The firm has a particularly strong and longstanding presence in the energy, oil and gas and infrastructure industries as well as with pension and investment funds. In December 2009, T&C entered into an agreement to operate in association with Mayer Brown LLP and become "Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown LLP."

© Copyright 2024. Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. All rights reserved.

This article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.