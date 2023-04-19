ARTICLE

The deadline for settling federal tax debits with benefits (“Programa Litígio Zero”), initially established until March 31, was postponed until May 31, 2023.

This settlement program applies to all debts under discussion before the administrative level (“Receita Federal”), as well as small debts registered before the Federal Revenue and National Treasury (“PGFN”). Taxpayers may pay their debts with discounts in penalties and interests, installment of the total amount of the debt, and the use of tax loss credits.

The benefits may vary according to the taxpayer's economic situation and the debt to be included in the settlement program.

