Brazil:
Tax: Private Company Acquisitions (Brasil)
13 July 2022
Koury Lopes Advogados
The partners in Tax Law, Henrique Lopes and Juliana Nunes, and the lawyer in the area, Jefferson Souza, participated in the
"Tax: Private Company Acquisitions (Brazil)",
published by Practical Law – Thomson
Reuters.
The document discuss Brazilian tax law issues to consider when
acquiring a private company or a business in Brazil. Furthermore,
it also considers taxes payable on a share or asset sale, available
tax reductions, deferrals and exemptions, potential group tax
costs, tax issues relating to cross-border dividends, interest and
other payments, and the taxation of warranty and indemnity
payments.
To read the full content, click here.
*Reproduced from Practical Law with the permission of the
publishers. For further information, visit practicallaw.com
