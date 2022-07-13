The partners in Tax Law, Henrique Lopes and Juliana Nunes, and the lawyer in the area, Jefferson Souza, participated in the "Tax: Private Company Acquisitions (Brazil)", published by Practical Law – Thomson Reuters.

The document discuss Brazilian tax law issues to consider when acquiring a private company or a business in Brazil. Furthermore, it also considers taxes payable on a share or asset sale, available tax reductions, deferrals and exemptions, potential group tax costs, tax issues relating to cross-border dividends, interest and other payments, and the taxation of warranty and indemnity payments.

