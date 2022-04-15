Foi lançado hoje (06) o guia Chambers Brazil: Contentious 2022 de Chambers and Partners, um dos principais rankings jurídicos internacionais que classifica os melhores escritórios e advogados do mundo.

O KLA foi ranqueado na categoria Tax Litigation Highly Regarded na Band 4.

Confira a análise de Chambers aqui.

