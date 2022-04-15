Brazil:
Área De Contencioso Tributário Do KLA É Ranqueada No "Chambers Brazil: Contentious 2022"
15 April 2022
Koury Lopes Advogados
Foi lançado hoje (06) o guia Chambers Brazil:
Contentious 2022 de Chambers and
Partners, um dos principais rankings jurídicos
internacionais que classifica os melhores escritórios e
advogados do mundo.
O KLA foi ranqueado na categoria Tax Litigation Highly
Regarded na Band 4.
Confira a análise de Chambers aqui.
