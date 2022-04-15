ARTICLE

Chambers and Partners, one of the main international legal rankings that lists the best law firms and lawyers in the world, released today (06) the launch of Chambers Brazil: Contentious 2022.

KLA was ranked in the Tax Litigation Highly Regarded category in Band 4.

Check out the Chambers review here.

