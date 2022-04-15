Brazil:
KLA's Tax Litigation Area Is Ranked In "Chambers Brazil: Contentious 2022"
15 April 2022
Koury Lopes Advogados
Chambers and Partners, one of the main
international legal rankings that lists the best law firms and
lawyers in the world, released today (06) the launch of
Chambers Brazil: Contentious 2022.
KLA was ranked in the Tax Litigation Highly Regarded
category in Band 4.
Check out the Chambers review here.
