ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

O coordenador da equipe de contencioso judicial tributário, Felipe Omori, teve artigo publicado nesta segunda-feira (17) pelo jornal O Estado de S. Paulo, no blog do jornalista Fausto Macedo.

No artigo intitulado "O que muda com o julgamento do STF sobre a exclusão do ICMS da base do PIS e da Cofins?", Felipe Omori tratou sobre a chamada "Tese do Século" ou também conhecida como a "maior discussão tributária da história".

Em seu artigo, Felipe Omori aborda o que está sendo discutido, a novela em torno desta pauta, a resistência da Fazenda Nacional, quantificação do ICMS a ser excluído, modulação de efeitos, os reflexos desses pedidos, o que foi decidido e o que isso muda para o país.

Para conferir o artigo na íntegra, clique aqui.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.