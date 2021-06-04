Brazil:
Felipe Omori Aborda Exclusão Do ICMS Da Base Do PIS E Da Cofins Em Artigo Ao Estadão
04 June 2021
Koury Lopes Advogados
O coordenador da equipe de contencioso judicial
tributário, Felipe Omori,
teve artigo publicado nesta segunda-feira (17) pelo jornal
O Estado de S. Paulo, no blog do jornalista Fausto
Macedo.
No artigo intitulado "O que muda com o julgamento do
STF sobre a exclusão do ICMS da base do PIS e da
Cofins?", Felipe Omori tratou sobre a chamada "Tese
do Século" ou também conhecida como a
"maior discussão tributária da
história".
Em seu artigo, Felipe Omori aborda o que está sendo
discutido, a novela em torno desta pauta, a resistência da
Fazenda Nacional, quantificação do ICMS a ser
excluído, modulação de efeitos, os reflexos
desses pedidos, o que foi decidido e o que isso muda para o
país.
Para conferir o artigo na íntegra, clique aqui.
