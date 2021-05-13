ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

RFB Ordinance No 28/2021 was published in the Official Gazette on April 20, 2021, establishing the committee responsible for the Tax Cooperative Compliance Program ("Confia") of the Brazilian Internal Revenue Service ("RFB").

“Cooperative Compliance”is understood as an improved relationship between the tax authorities and taxpayers, characterized by cooperation, provision of services to prevent violations and transparency to create legal certainty.

Confia has trust as its basis, supported by a structure of corporate tax governance, tax control and risk management for taxpayers.

The main purpose of Confia is to benefit the tax administration, taxpayers and society, while maintaining impartial treatment among taxpayers.

The committee will be responsible for defining the guidelines for the creation and operation of Confia within the scope of RFB.

The committee is responsible for, among others, (i) approving the dialogue forum for representative entities of taxpayers and legal entities; (ii) evaluating the proposals sent by the dialogue forum and proposing the creation of normative rules referring to the Trust Model, the Code of Good Tax Practices ("CBPT") and the guidelines for the Tax Control Framework ("MCF" ); (iii) and establishing specialized taxpayer monitoring teams; (iv) and any other tasks necessary to ensure the success of Confia.

The committee will be composed of eight members (all RFB representatives) and will meet every six months, with four members needed to constitute a quorum. One of the members must be the special secretary of the RFB (president) or his/her substitute (undersecretary-general of the RFB).



RFB Ordinance No. 28/2021 came into force on the date of its publication.

Visit us at Tauil & Chequer

Founded in 2001, Tauil & Chequer Advogados is a full service law firm with approximately 90 lawyers and offices in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Vitória. T&C represents local and international businesses on their domestic and cross-border activities and offers clients the full range of legal services including: corporate and M&A; debt and equity capital markets; banking and finance; employment and benefits; environmental; intellectual property; litigation and dispute resolution; restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency; tax; and real estate. The firm has a particularly strong and longstanding presence in the energy, oil and gas and infrastructure industries as well as with pension and investment funds. In December 2009, T&C entered into an agreement to operate in association with Mayer Brown LLP and become "Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown LLP."

© Copyright 2020. Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. All rights reserved.

This article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.