ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Brazil

Mexico Moves Forward With Bill To Regulate Outsourcing Jones Day A bill approved by Mexico's Senate contains several provisions regulating outsourcing arrangements, including a prohibition on personnel outsourcing.

Tax Residences CLD Legal Nowadays, when many countries are announcing an increase in taxes due to the coronavirus pandemic, surely a lot of individuals are or will be looking to do some tax planning by changing their tax residence to...

Deadline Extended For Filing Annual Individual Income Tax Return For Calendar Year 2020 Tauil & Chequer Normative Instruction RFB No. 2,020/2021 was published in the Official Gazette on April 12, 2021, extending the deadline for the filing of the Annual Individual Income Tax Return...

Informativo De Jurisprudência Tributária – STF E STJ Tauil & Chequer Recurso Extraordinário nº 630.137 – Tema 317 – Auto-aplicabilidade da imunidade relativa à contribuição sobre os proventos de aposentadorias e pensões dos servidores públicos, prevista no art.

New Tax Amnesty In Panama CLD Legal Through Law 208 of 2021, Law 99 of 2019 has been modified, which is related to the Tax Amnesty for the payment of taxes.