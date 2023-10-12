Brazil:
Contratos Com Influenciadores Digitais É Tema De Artigo No Conjur
12 October 2023
Koury Lopes Advogados
Os heads das áreas de Propriedade Intelectual, Ana Carolina Cesar, e Contratos, Elias
Jabbour, tiveram artigo sobre mercado de influenciadores
digitais publicado no portal de
notícias Conjur.
Com o mercado de influenciadores digitais em alta, os contratos
de prestação de serviços para esses
profissionais ganham cada vez mais destaque como uma forma eficaz
de marketing e promoção de produtos e
serviços.
Contudo, dizem os advogados no artigo, a
popularização dessa modalidade de contrato,
regulamentado pelo Código Civil brasileiro, deu origem a
algumas particularidades. Elas demandam atenção em
sua negociação, visando a proteção dos
direitos das partes envolvidas, bem como a garantia de legalidade
das cláusulas contratuais.
Clique aqui para ler o
artigo completo.
