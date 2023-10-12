Os heads das áreas de Propriedade IntelectualAna Carolina Cesar, e ContratosElias Jabbour, tiveram artigo sobre mercado de influenciadores digitais publicado no portal de notícias Conjur.

Com o mercado de influenciadores digitais em alta, os contratos de prestação de serviços para esses profissionais ganham cada vez mais destaque como uma forma eficaz de marketing e promoção de produtos e serviços.

Contudo, dizem os advogados no artigo, a popularização dessa modalidade de contrato, regulamentado pelo Código Civil brasileiro, deu origem a algumas particularidades. Elas demandam atenção em sua negociação, visando a proteção dos direitos das partes envolvidas, bem como a garantia de legalidade das cláusulas contratuais.

Clique aqui para ler o artigo completo.

