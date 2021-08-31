Alessandra Höhne, KLA's Corporate and M&A partner, Mário Fioratti and Ana Carolina Cabral, KLA's Corporate and M&A lawyers, participated in the "Asset acquisition documents Q&A: Brazil", published by Practical Law – Thomson Reuters.

The guide gathers a select group of firms and experts, globally, to disseminate legal know-how to an audience of lawyers around the world.

