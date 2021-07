ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Brazil

Change Of Government In Ecuador: Investment Opportunities CorralRosales It is important to know the incentives available if you want to invest in Ecuador and the different mechanisms to protect such investment.

The New Regulation Of The Autonomous Investment Agents' Activities in Brazil Walter Stuber Consultoria Jurídica On June 3, 2011, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários – CVM) issued CVM Instruction No. 497 (CVM Instr. 497/2011), which contains the new rules recently adopted to govern the autonomous investment agents’ (agentes autônomos de investimento) activities in Brazil, and will replace CVM Instruction No. 434, of June 22, 2006 (CVM Instr. 434/2006). These rules will come into force on January 1st, 2012.

Interest And Islamic Banking Middle East Legal Services In this article we shall attempt to outline the definition of interest, so called( Riba) under the Sharia or Islamic law , followed by a short survey of the laws of some Arab countries which have prohibited or permitted charging interest.

Derivatives Regulation In Brazil Walter Stuber Consultoria Jurídica The Brazilian monetary authorities are known worldwide to regulate and supervise the financial sector tightly and unlike other jurisdictions Brazil always adopted a very restrictive approach in the derivatives market.

New Mexican Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) Jáuregui, Navarrete y Nader, S.C. A new Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) (the "New LMV") was approved on December 6, 2005 by the House of Representatives of Mexico and on December 8, 2005 by the Senate.