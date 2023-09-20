All owners of Brazilian rural properties measuring from 25 to 100 hectares should complete their properties' georeferencing and certification before the National Institute for Agrarian Reform – Incra by November 20th, 2023. As a reminder, all rural properties with a land area exceeding 100 hectares should have been already duly georeferenced, whilst the properties with a land area below 25 hectares must undergo the procedure until November 20th, 2025. The georeferencing consists on the proper identification of the rural properties' boundaries, which are identified based on a descriptive memorial signed by a qualified professional and accompanied by its respective technical responsibility annotation – ART. Said descriptive memorial must contain the coordinates of the rural property's perimeters, guided by the Brazilian Geodesic System and with the positional accuracy set forth by Incra. Although lack of the georeferencing does not within the legally set deadlines, limits and area does not subject the rural property's owner to any penalties, the completion of the georeferencing procedure is required to allow the registry of title, in case of any transfer of ownership title of the rural property, as well as the split, land parceling or unification of a rural property.

