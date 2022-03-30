Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) signed an agreement with the real estate group Barzel Properties and sold 17 of its properties for R$ 1.2 billion (US$ 316 million).

These properties are part of a portfolio comprising another 71 properties that were sold to Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (Assaí) and they will be converted into Assaí supermarkets at the end of the transaction.

The deal was reported by Latin Lawyer and Iberian Lawyer.

