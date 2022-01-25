On January 13, 2022, Brazil's National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels ("ANP") approved, during the Board of Directors Meeting No. 1076, the tender protocol and contracts for the Public Call No. 03/2021 ("Public Call"), which will be indirectly conducted by Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Bolívia-Brasil S/A ("TBG") and supervised by ANP. The focus is transportation contracting annually from 2022 to 2026 by authorized shippers in the Pipeline Bolívia-Brasil ("Gasbol").

The draft documents were submitted for industry and public review through Public Consultation No. 21/2021. Based on suggestions received, TBG has revised the tender protocol and the Gas Transportation Agreement ("GTA"). The revised versions were then approved by ANP's board of directors.

The board also has approved the content of technical notes Nos. 12/021 and 13/2021 submitted by the Superintendent of the Department of Infrastructure and Transportation and the modification of dates proposed for a related program of that department.

Furthermore, the Public Call aims to determine the transport tariff applicable to shippers interested in contracting. In the course of determining the tariff, throughout the Public Call, it will be possible to identify the demand for transport capacity and the allocation of the offered capacity.

The approval of Public Call was published in the Federal Official Gazette of the Union trough ANP Order No. 96, of January 17, 2022, and is available on the website http://www.anp.gov.br. According to the sole paragraph of Article 38 of ANP Resolution No. 11/2016, the terms of the approved tender protocol can only be changed by the previous and express approval of ANP.

