On November 8, 2022, ANPD Ordinance No. 35 was published in the Federal Official Gazette, making public the Regulatory Agenda of the National Data Protection Authority ("ANPD") for the biennium 2023/2024, consisting of a planning tool, in order to guarantee greater transparency, predictability and efficiency for its regulatory process. Putting together this year's Agenda took into account the public's contributionsin order to define the most important themes to be discussed in the next year.

The Regulatory Agenda for the next biennium was divided into four phases, in order of priority:

Phase 1: matters whose regulatory process were initiated under the 2021/2022 Regulatory Agenda;

Phase 2: matters whose regulatory process will begin within 1 year;

Phase 3: matters whose regulatory process will begin within up to 1 year and 6 months;

Phase 4: matters whose regulatory process will begin within up to 2 years.

From the granting of subsidies in August 2022, the Autarchy established 20 initiatives in its Agenda, among which we highlight the regulation of dosimetry and application of administrative sanctions, international transfer of personal data, processing of personal data of children and adolescents and biometric data (sensitive personal data).

Therefore, the Authority's commitment to its duties listed in Article 55-J and items of the Brazilian General Data Protection Law (13,709/2018) remains clear, especially in view of its responsibility to promote and prepare studies on domestic protection practices regarding personal data and privacy.

