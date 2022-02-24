ARTICLE

In February 17, Chambers and Partners launched the Chambers Global 2022. The British guide is one of the most renowned legal publication, which ranks the best law firms and lawyers around the world. Check below the practice areas and lawyers highlighted by Chambers Global:

Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded (Band 2)

– Karin Alvo (Band 4)

Media & Entertainment (Band 4)

Tax: Non-contentious (Band 4)

– Henrique Lopes (Band 3)

– Victor Polizelli (Band 4)

Check out the results here.

