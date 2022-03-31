ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On March 21, 2022, the Brazilian government enacted Decree No. 10,003/2022, creating the Federal Strategy to Incentivize the Sustainable Use of Biogas and Biomethane. The strategy is a new package of incentives and programs to reduce methane emissions, promote usage of biogas and biomethane as renewable sources of energy and fuel, and help meet the commitments Brazil made under the United Nations Framework-Convention on Climate Change, the Glasgow Climate Pact and the Global Methane Commitment.

To enable the implementation of the Federal Strategy to Incentivize to the Sustainable Use of Biogas and Biomethane, the decree established comprehensive guidelines to encourage, among other things, the development of carbon markets and sector plans, the use of biomethane as a source of sustainable energy and fuel, and scientific-technological research.

It is worth noting that the decree provides a non-exhaustive list of urban and rural waste that shall be considered as sources of biogas and biomethane, including waste disposed of in landfills, generated in sewage treatment plants and derived from the sugar-energy chain. This provision is in line with Federal Law No. 12,305/2010, which created the National Policy on Waste Management and established that incentivizing environmental management systems was one of its objectives, particularly through waste-to-energy initiatives.

In addition to Decree No. 11,003/2022, Ordinance No. 71/2022 of the Ministry of the Environment and Ordinance No. 627/GM of the Ministry of Mines and Energy were published on March 21. The former instituted the Methane Zero Program, and the latter included investments in biomethane in a special tax regime to promote infrastructure development. The purpose of these ordinances is to encourage and enable the implementation of the Federal Strategy to Incentivize the Sustainable Use of Biogas and Biomethane.

The Environmental Team of Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown is available for further clarification.

Visit us at Tauil & Chequer

Founded in 2001, Tauil & Chequer Advogados is a full service law firm with approximately 90 lawyers and offices in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Vitória. T&C represents local and international businesses on their domestic and cross-border activities and offers clients the full range of legal services including: corporate and M&A; debt and equity capital markets; banking and finance; employment and benefits; environmental; intellectual property; litigation and dispute resolution; restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency; tax; and real estate. The firm has a particularly strong and longstanding presence in the energy, oil and gas and infrastructure industries as well as with pension and investment funds. In December 2009, T&C entered into an agreement to operate in association with Mayer Brown LLP and become "Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown LLP."

© Copyright 2020. Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. All rights reserved.

This article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.