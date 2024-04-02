On March 13, 2024, the National Agency of Waterway Transportation ("ANTAQ") published ANTAQ Resolution No. 112/2024 (the "Resolution") in the Official Gazette, establishing criteria for identifying responsible agents for additional cargo storage, as well as services and costs arising at port facilities.

A risk matrix attached to the Resolution considers the risk inherent to the activity carried out by each agent, so it must be used to determine the specific case to identify the agent responsible for additional storage, services and costs.

Delay in the entry of cargo at the port facility



Trade and cargo logistics (user) will be responsible when the causes are (i) a truckers' strike; or (ii) problems with road logistics, such as accidents and congestion.



The port facility will be responsible when the cause is the logistical management of the terminal gate.

Delay in shipping the already stored cargo



Trade and cargo logistics (user) will be responsible when the causes are (i) strike or other employee action of the Federal Revenue or other intervening bodies; or (ii) action by the public administration (e.g., customs and sanitary restrictions) or non-shipment by user decision.



The port facility will be responsible when the causes are (i) technical problems at the port facility; (ii) unavailability of berthing facilities; or (iii) cutting of cargo by decision of the port facility.



The Port Operator will be responsible when operations take place in the common infrastructure of the organized port, and the causes are (i) technical problems of the port operator; or (ii) reduction of cargo by decision of the port operator.



The Maritime Carrier will be responsible when the cause is based on adjustments in commercial management, such as overbooking and reduction of cargo.



The Effective Maritime Carrier will be responsible when the causes are (i) technical problems on the vessel; (ii) omission of scale or abrupt interruption of the vessel's entry operation, including when caused by problems of access to the port channel; or (iii) delay in the vessel's arrival at the port, due to factors such as nautical management, technical problems, and accidents.

Delay in collecting cargo from the port facility



Trade and cargo logistics (user) will be responsible when the causes are (i) truckers' strike; (ii) action by the public administration (customs and sanitary restrictions); (iii) strike or other movements by employees of the Federal Revenue or other intervening bodies; or (iv) problems with road logistics, such as accidents and congestion.



The port facility will be responsible when the cause is based on technical problems at the port facility.



The Port Operator will be responsible when the cause is based on the port operator's technical problems, provided that the operations took place on the common infrastructure of the organized port.

The criteria established by the Resolution are not exhaustive, and ANTAQ's Board of Directors must decide on any omitted cases.

Finally, the Resolution amends (i) ANTAQ Resolution No. 62/2021 so that a responsible one who does not bear the costs and services of additional storage will be subject to a fine of BRL 100,000, considering the risk inherent in the activity they carry out; and (ii) ANTAQ Resolution No. 75/2022, that undue charging for additional storage will be subject to a fine of BRL 250,000.

ANTAQ Resolution No. 112/2024 will come into force on April 1, 2024.

Visit us at Tauil & Chequer

Founded in 2001, Tauil & Chequer Advogados is a full service law firm with approximately 90 lawyers and offices in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Vitória. T&C represents local and international businesses on their domestic and cross-border activities and offers clients the full range of legal services including: corporate and M&A; debt and equity capital markets; banking and finance; employment and benefits; environmental; intellectual property; litigation and dispute resolution; restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency; tax; and real estate. The firm has a particularly strong and longstanding presence in the energy, oil and gas and infrastructure industries as well as with pension and investment funds. In December 2009, T&C entered into an agreement to operate in association with Mayer Brown LLP and become "Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown LLP."

© Copyright 2024. Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. All rights reserved.

This article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.