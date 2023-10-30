O Chambers & Partners divulgou nesta quinta-feira, 26, seu ciclo de pesquisa Chambers Brazil Transactional 2023, que envolve a pesquisa em áreas não-contenciosas.

O KLA Advogados teve 9 advogados ranqueados e 4 áreas jurídicas reconhecidas, dentre elas a estreia na área de Venture Capital.

Entre os advogados, o escritório traz as estreias de Melissa Kanô em b>Corporate M&A; e Karin Alvo, que já era citada por Corporate M&A, agora em Venture Capital.

Confira os destaques do Chambers Transactional abaixo:

Corporate and M&A – Band 1 (Highly Regarded)

Karin Alvo – Band 3

Melissa Kanô – Band 5

Patrícia Braga – Up and Coming

Tax Non-contentious – Band 1 (Highly Regarded)

Henrique Lopes – Band 3

– Band 3 Victor Polizelli – Band 3 (upgrade do Band 4)

– Band 3 (upgrade do Band 4) Álvaro Lucasechi – Up and Coming

Real Estate – Band 3

Pedro Cortez – Senior Statespeople

– Senior Statespeople Tomaz Matheus – Up and Coming

– Up and Coming Carla Fernandes – Associates to watch

Venture Capital – Band 4

Karin Alvo – Band 4

Entre as palavras do Chambers sobre nossos advogados, alguns dos destaques:

"Álvaro Lucasechi is a brilliant partner focused on indirect income taxation. He has business vision and understands the client's language"

"Experienced partner Karin Alvo boasts a solid reputation representing major players from the telecommunications and energy industries, advising on acquisitions, commercial partnerships and investments, especially in matters of due diligence"

"Melissa Kanô joins the rankings this year due to her demonstrated skills in advising clients with cross-border M&A and joint venture mandates.

"Pedro Cortez is a distinguished practitioner with substantial experience advising on structuring and regularisation of condominium projects and its environmental aspects, in addition to assistance with regularisation of ownership title of rural properties"

