POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Brazil

Protecting The Cultural Heritage Of Indigenous And Afro-Mexican Peoples OLIVARES In January 2022, the Federal Law for the Protection of the Cultural Heritage of Indigenous and Afromexican Peoples and Communities was issued in order to protect and safeguard the cultural heritage...

Unconstitutionality Of Article 115 Of The Credit Institutions Law Basham, Ringe y Correa, S.C. On October 4, 2017 the Federal Supreme Court of Justice, ruled on the Amparo action number 1214/2016, declaring the unconstitutionality of Article 115 of the Credit Institutions Law, ...

A Brief Guide To Marketing Foreign Investment Funds In Chile Trancura Legal This article provides a brief guide to marketing foreign investment funds in Chile. It sets out some preliminary considerations regarding the legal nature of the investments typically offered in a fundraising exercise; ...

Foreign Investments In Argentina: Legal Framework And Basics Castro Sammartino & Pierini Foreign investments in Argentina are constitutionally protected since the Article Number 20 of the National Constitution (Constitución Nacional, or CN by its Spanish acronym) grants foreigners the same treatment than Argentine citizens.