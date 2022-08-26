Key Points

The validity period of Brazil's Real Estate Investment visa was expanded to four years

Overview

On 8 August 2022, the government of Brazil expanded the validity of?the Real Estate Investment visa to four years. Foreign nationals who hold a valid Real Estate Investment visa will be permitted to apply for a two-year extension to their current visa.

Foreign nationals who hold this visa are required to reside in Brazil for a period of at least 28 days within the visa's four-year validity period. Applicants must also register their stay with the Federal Police of Brazil. For additional information on the Real Estate Investment visa and its conditions, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Brazil increased the validity of the Real Estate Investment visa by an additional two years, bringing the total validity period to four years.? Previously, the Real Estate Investment visa had an initial maximum validity period of two years.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 25 August, 2022

