The partners in Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Flavia Altério, Tiago Cortez and Taísa Oliveira, and the lawyers in the area, Aline Adestro, Gabriella Feres and Nathalia Abé, participated in the "Recovery of Trade Debts in Brazil", published by Practical Law – Thomson Reuters.

This note provides Brazil – specific information on the legal options available to a business creditor looking to recover a trade debt (in a business-to-business context) including ordinary legal proceedings, special fast-track procedures (if any), insolvency proceedings and amicable settlement opportunities.

