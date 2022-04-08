ARTICLE

Key Points

Reduced entrance requirements for fully vaccinated travelers who can present proof of vaccination against COVID-19

Overview

On 1 April 2022, the government of Brazil updated its COVID-19 related entrance restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers. Fully vaccinated travelers will be permitted to enter the country so long as they adhere to the following requirements:

Provide proof of vaccination prior to boarding;

Proof of vaccination can be presented through a physical document or electronically and vaccination must have been completed at least 14 days prior to departure.

The following unvaccinated travelers are permitted to enter Brazil:

Brazilian nationals and foreign nationals who are residents of Brazil;

Travelers who are unable to receive a COVID-19 vaccine due to medical circumstances so long as they can present a medical declaration form ; or

; or Arriving from countries with limited access to vaccines.

These travelers will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken within 24 hours of departure.

What are the Changes??

The government of Brazil updated its entry requirements for fully vaccinated travelers on 1 April 2022. These travelers will no longer be required to provide proof of a negative PCR test taken prior to arrival.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Brazil's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

