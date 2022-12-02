Key Points

Brazil announced that it would temporarily suspend the issuance of Brazilian passports due to material shortages in the country

Overview

The government of Brazil suspended the production of new passports on 19 November 2022. According to the government announcement, these measures are being taken because of insufficient budget allocations for migration control activities and the issuance of travel documents.

Brazilian nationals who submitted a passport document request prior to 18 November 2022 will still receive passport documents in the existing version.

What are the Changes?

The government of Brazil will suspend the issuance of passport documents due to insufficient supplies. Passports may still be issued to nationals with emergency requests. Eligible applicants must submit proof of valid identification documents and the need for travel.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Brazil's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 28 November, 2022

