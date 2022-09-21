Key Points

The government of Brazil introduced new COVID-19 related entry measures for travelers holding proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result

Overview

The government of Brazil introduced new COVID-19 related eligibility requirements for travelers entering the country. Under this update, all travelers who can present proof of having received a completed COVID-19 vaccination regimen within 14 days of travel or those who can present proof of a negative rapid antigen test or PCR test no later than 24 hours prior to departure will be permitted entry into the country.

Travelers who tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days will also be permitted to enter the country so long as they can provide proof of the following:

Two negative PCR test results taken 14 days or less, the last being performed up to one day prior to departure; and

Proof of a medical certificate that contains the signature of a responsible physician, declaring that the traveler is asymptomatic and able to travel.

What are the Changes?

The government of Brazil introduced new eligibility entry requirements for travelers. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Brazil's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 20 September 2022

