Key Points

The government of Brazil will introduce new National ID Cards and passports beginning in September 2022

Overview

The government of Brazil introduced new identity cards and passports on 27 June 2022. The previous national identity cards (Registro Geral) will be gradually replaced by the new National ID Card (Carteira de Identidada Nacional). The new National ID Card will also be available in a digital format. Replacements of the cards will be replaced free of charge. The new National ID Cards will first be issued in the following states: Acre, Goiás, Distrito Federal, Pernambuco, Minas Gerais, Santa Catarina, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul.

The remaining Brazilian states, including Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande de Norte, will begin issuing the new National ID Card in March 2023.

In September 2022, the government of Brazil will introduce a new passport that will be valid for a period of 10 years. New passports can be obtained once older passports have expired.

What are the Changes?

The government of Brazil will introduce new National ID cards and new passports beginning in September 2022. The Brazilian government stated that these new identification documents will be more secure and protect against fraudulent technology.

Looking Ahead

Legacy passports will remain valid until the intended expiration date. The previous national identity card will remain valid until 2032. Continue to check the government of Brazil's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 18 July 2022

