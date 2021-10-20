ARTICLE

Key Points

New entry requirements are in place for travelers entering Brazil via air

Overview

On Oct. 8, 2021, the Brazilian government announced exceptional and temporary measures for entry into the country. Under these measures, travelers entering Brazil by air must:

Present a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken 24 hours prior to flight; OR

Present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to time of flight; and

Present either electronic or physical proof of a completed Traveler's Health Declaration (DSV) form that was completed within 24 hours prior to boarding.

What are the Changes?

Travelers will be able to enter Brazil via airway if they adhere to the appropriate testing requirements upon entry.

Looking Ahead

