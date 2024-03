ARTICLE

Em fevereiro deste ano, a CVM se manifestou indicando que não seria possível instituir ônus sobre os imóveis até sua regulamentação, nos termos do Ofício-Circular nº 1/2024/CVM/SSE . Já no último dia 12 de março, a autarquia finalmente regulamentou a Lei nº 14.754, liberando os administradores e gestores para as operações de alavancagem.

