Brazil:
The Latin American Lawyer noticia aquisição de franquias pelo Grupo Boticário
28 November 2022
Koury Lopes Advogados
A publicação The Latin American
Lawyer noticiou a compra da QDBVISS - Abastecimento
Especial de Produtos de Beleza Ltda; Vessenza - Abastecimento
Especial de Produtos de Beleza Ltda. e Vissomz Abastecimento
Especial de Essências Roge Comércio Ltda pelo
Grupo Boticário.
Com isso, a empresa brasileira focada na indústria de
cosméticos busca estreitar a estratégia de
crescimento nacional da companhia.
Para conferir a matéria completa, clique aqui.
