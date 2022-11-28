A publicação The Latin American Lawyer noticiou a compra da QDBVISS - Abastecimento Especial de Produtos de Beleza Ltda; Vessenza - Abastecimento Especial de Produtos de Beleza Ltda. e Vissomz Abastecimento Especial de Essências Roge Comércio Ltda pelo Grupo Boticário.

Com isso, a empresa brasileira focada na indústria de cosméticos busca estreitar a estratégia de crescimento nacional da companhia.

