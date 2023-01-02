ARTICLE

On December 13, 2022, ICMS Agreement No. 193/2022 was published in the Official Federal Gazette, clarifying that ICMS Agreement No. 03/2018 is applicable to the states of Alagoas, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul.

In addition, ICMS Agreement No. 193/2022 also validated the transactions performed with the benefits granted by ICMS Agreement No. 03/2018, without the changes imposed by ICMS Agreement No. 220/2019's, that occurred between 07/27/2021 and the date of the ratification of the ICMS Agreement No. 193/2022, whose publication is still pending.

