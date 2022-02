ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Com isso, instalou-se a insegurança no mercado, pois os contribuintes acabaram sem saber se os Estados cobrariam o DIFAL em 2022, ou se eles ao menos respeitariam os 90 dias da publicação da Lei Complementar. Ainda, não se sabia se os Estados iriam editar novas normas internas, ou se pretenderiam seguir com a aplicação das normas já existente (editadas com base ainda no Convênio 93/2015).

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Brazil

The Benefits Of The ICSID Convention Vis-à-vis Foreign Investors CorralRosales During this past month, Ecuador's ratification of the ICSID Convention and its direct influence on the attraction of foreign investment has been the subject of many comments.

Doing Business In Brazil: What You Should Know TMF Group BV Business rules in Brazil are complex and require that anyone thinking of doing business there have a clear understanding of the local rules and regulations.

Pathologies* Of The Panamanian Arbitration Regime: The Decree-Law 5 of 1999 and the Supreme Court of Justice’s decisions on arbitration Galindo Arias & Lopez During the month of July, 1999, the Government of the Republic of Panama, through the Executive Branch, that is, the President and the Cabinet Council, exercising the limited legislative authority granted to it by law #27 of July 5, 1999, approved and enacted Decree-Law No. 5 of 1999 (in advance "the Decree-law"), by which a new system of rules concerning arbitration, conciliation and mediation was established.

New General Law For The Protection Of Cultural Heritage Of Indigenous And Afro-Mexican Peoples And Communities In Mexico OLIVARES There is new legislation pending in Mexico for the protection of cultural heritage of indigenous and people of African.

The Acquisition Of Medicines Through Small Amount CorralRosales The small amount is a public procurement procedure regulated in the Organic Law of the National Public Procurement System (hereinafter, the "LOSNCP")