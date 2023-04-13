O diretor executivo do KLA, Marcelo Doubek, falou sobre a gestão na advocacia por meio de dados em entrevista ao podcast Juridcast, da Agência Javali, em episódio divulgado nesta quarta-feira (29).

Com experiência no mercado financeiro, Doubek contou, em conversa com Leandro Ramos, sobre como desenvolver o negócio jurídico criando uma cultura organizacional orientada a dados. Citou, por exemplo, áreas desenvolvidas no KLA para isso, como o Business Intelligence e o Business Development.

