ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Com experiência no mercado financeiro, Doubek contou, em conversa com Leandro Ramos , sobre como desenvolver o negócio jurídico criando uma cultura organizacional orientada a dados. Citou, por exemplo, áreas desenvolvidas no KLA para isso, como o Business Intelligence e o Business Development.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Brazil

Declarações Periódicas Do Banco Central Do Brasil – Novas Regras Koury Lopes Advogados Com o advento da Lei nº 14.286/2021 ("Novo Marco Cambial"), o Banco Central do Brasil ("BACEN") publicou diversas resoluções regulamentando o mercado de câmbio, entre elas...

Traded Certificates (CBs) Mayer Brown In the evolving Mexican capital markets, traded certificates or Certificados Bursátiles ("CBs") have become the most versatile security existing in the catalog provided under Mexican law.

Why The Choice Of Aircraft Leasing Location Is Critical As Financing Requirements Change And Tax Legislation Evolves TMF Group BV Aircraft leasing was a lifeline for airlines during the Covid-19 crisis. Our experts explain why the choice of lessor location is more important than ever.

Quarterly, Annual And Quinquennial Periodic Statements Koury Lopes Advogados Pursuant to Law No. 14,286 of December 29, 2021, the Brazilian Central Bank ("BCB") has published several resolutions regulating the foreign exchange market, including Resolutions No. 278 and 281...

Western Union And U.S. Dollars Return To Cuba Duane Morris LLP Western Union announced this week that it has resumed limited remittance services between the United States and Cuba. The pilot program allows for money transfers of up to $2,000 a day.