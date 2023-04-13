Brazil:
Marcelo Doubek Aborda Gestão Na Advocacia Por Meio De Dados Em Entrevista Ao Juridcast
13 April 2023
Koury Lopes Advogados
O diretor executivo do KLA,
Marcelo Doubek, falou sobre a gestão na
advocacia por meio de dados em entrevista ao podcast
Juridcast, da Agência Javali, em
episódio divulgado nesta quarta-feira (29).
Com experiência no mercado financeiro, Doubek contou, em
conversa com
Leandro Ramos, sobre como desenvolver o negócio
jurídico criando uma cultura organizacional orientada a
dados. Citou, por exemplo, áreas desenvolvidas no KLA para
isso, como o Business Intelligence e o Business Development.
Clique
aqui para conferir a entrevista completa.
