O prazo de entrega vai até às 18 horas do dia 05 de abril de 2023 . A não entrega das declarações, assim como a entrega fora do prazo, e a entrega com erro ou vício, sujeitam os infratores a penalidades.

O Banco Central do Brasil começa a receber, a partir de 15 de fevereiro de 2023 , as declarações de bens e valores detidos no Exterior por pessoas físicas ou jurídicas residentes, domiciliadas ou com sede no Brasil.

