ARTICLE

Brazil: Reduction Of Tax Rate Related To Tax On Financial Transactions ("IOF")

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On March 16, 2022, Decree 10,997 was published, establishing a staggered reduction of the Brazilian Tax on Financial Transactions (IOF) levied on currency exchange transactions.

This measure is part of the movement to adhere to the Codes of Liberalization of Capital Movement and Invisible Operations, which is essential to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The decree establishes a tax rate of 0% for short-term foreign loans (less than 180 days). In addition, it reduces to 0% the tax rate for the acquisition of foreign currency in cash from 2028 onwards and sets the following decreases in tax rates for credit card transactions:

i. From 6.38% to 5.38% from January 2, 2023

ii. From 5.38% to 4.38% from January 2, 2024

iii. From 4.38% to 3.38% from January 2, 2025

iv. From 3.38% to 2.38% from January 2, 2026

v. From 2.38% to 1.38% from January 2, 2027

vi. From 1.38% to 0% from January 2, 2028

The applicable tax rate is determined by the date of the credit card transaction.

Visit us at Tauil & Chequer

Founded in 2001, Tauil & Chequer Advogados is a full service law firm with approximately 90 lawyers and offices in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Vitória. T&C represents local and international businesses on their domestic and cross-border activities and offers clients the full range of legal services including: corporate and M&A; debt and equity capital markets; banking and finance; employment and benefits; environmental; intellectual property; litigation and dispute resolution; restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency; tax; and real estate. The firm has a particularly strong and longstanding presence in the energy, oil and gas and infrastructure industries as well as with pension and investment funds. In December 2009, T&C entered into an agreement to operate in association with Mayer Brown LLP and become "Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown LLP."

© Copyright 2020. Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. All rights reserved.

This article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.