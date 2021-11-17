ARTICLE

Espírito Santo State Law No. 11,331/2021 has created the State Tax Recuperation Program ("REFIS 2021"), which allows taxpayers to settle ICMS debts, penalties and interest for taxable events that occurred up to 12/31/2020, whether assessed or not and whether enrolled as state overdue tax liability or not, and includes debts under judicial discussion or formally registered as an unpaid obligation.

Taxpayers have until 12/30/2021 to join the program. The payment conditions depend on (i) the date of application, (ii) the number of installments and (iii) the composition of the debt (principal and penalty or just penalty), as summarized below:

The minimum value for each installment payment is BRL 729,18 for debts whose amount is higher than BRL 7,291.80, and BRL 182.30 for debts whose amount is less then BRL 7,291.80.

Participation in REFIS 2021 implies the taxpayer's recognition of debts included therein and the withdrawal of related judicial lawsuits and administrative defenses, as well as the condition of the payment of court costs and/or attorney's fees in cases where a lawsuit already was filed for judicial collection or the overdue state liabilities certificate was formally protested.

