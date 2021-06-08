A área de Banking do KLA Advogados é reconhecida pelo IFLR1000, publicação internacional inglesa que classifica os escritórios de advocacia e advogados em mais de 170 jurisdições.

No primeiro ciclo de pesquisas, divulgado em maio, o KLA foi reconhecido pela sua excelência na área.

Confira o resultado completo aqui

