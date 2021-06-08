Brazil:
Área De Banking É Reconhecida Pela Publicação IFLR1000
08 June 2021
Koury Lopes Advogados
A área de Banking
do KLA Advogados é reconhecida pelo
IFLR1000, publicação internacional inglesa que
classifica os escritórios de advocacia e advogados em mais
de 170 jurisdições.
No primeiro ciclo de pesquisas, divulgado em maio, o KLA foi
reconhecido pela sua excelência na área.
Confira o resultado completo
aqui.
