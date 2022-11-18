Os advogados das áreas de Direito Societário, Fusões e Aquisições e Mercado de Capitais, Augusto Simões e Maíne Bubach tiveram artigo publicado pelo Estadão. Intitulado "ICOs e STOs no Brasil à luz do Parecer de Orientação CVM nº 40", o artigo trata da visão da Autarquia acerca do ambiente regulatório aplicável às criptomoedas e aos criptoativos ofertados publicamente no Brasil.

"O Parecer de Orientação CVM nº 40 pavimenta o caminho de fomento, em território brasileiro, de ofertas públicas de criptomoedas (Initial Coin Offerings – ICO) e de ofertas públicas de criptoativos (Security Token Offerings – STO)", opinam os advogados.

Para conferir a íntegra do artigo, clique aqui.

