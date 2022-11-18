Brazil:
Augusto Simões E Maíne Bubach Têm Artigo Publicado No Estadão
18 November 2022
Koury Lopes Advogados
Os advogados das áreas de Direito Societário,
Fusões e Aquisições e Mercado de Capitais, Augusto Simões e Maíne Bubach tiveram artigo publicado
pelo Estadão. Intitulado "ICOs e
STOs no Brasil à luz do Parecer de Orientação
CVM nº 40", o artigo trata da visão da
Autarquia acerca do ambiente regulatório aplicável
às criptomoedas e aos criptoativos ofertados publicamente no
Brasil.
"O Parecer de Orientação CVM nº 40
pavimenta o caminho de fomento, em território brasileiro, de
ofertas públicas de criptomoedas (Initial Coin Offerings
– ICO) e de ofertas públicas de criptoativos (Security
Token Offerings – STO)", opinam os advogados.
Para conferir a íntegra do artigo, clique aqui.
