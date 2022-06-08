In a previous blog post that can be read here, we provided an overview on how – for the first time – the Brazilian Supreme Court had trial sessions scheduled in connection with several climate litigation cases, starting on 30 March 2022, covering ADIs (Ação Direta de Inconstitucionalidade), ADOs (Ação Direta de Inconstitucionalidade por Omissão) and ADPFs (Ação de Descumprimento de Preceito Fundamental), all of which are types of lawsuits that seek to address Constitutional violations. Two months later, five lawsuits of the so-called Supreme Court's "green agenda" have gone through trial and three have been ruled on.

The series of trial sessions began with the joint trial of cases no. ADPF 760 and ADO 54, which argued against the Brazilian Federal Government's inaction in relation to combating deforestation in the Amazon. Of note was the opinion of Justice Carmen Lucia, in which she declared that Brazil finds itself in an unconstitutional state of affairs in environmental matters. Despite the potential repercussions of such opinion, the trial was suspended with no rescheduling to date, as Justice André Mendonça requested to examine both cases.

On 28 April, the Supreme Court issued the first decisions of the "green agenda". In case no. ADI 651, three decrees of the Federal Government were suspended, so that civil society and state governors could be reinserted in the governance of the National Environmental Fund (Decrees No. 10.224/2020, 10.239/2020 and 10.223/2020). Justice Carmen Lucia argued that restricting the participation of relevant stakeholders in the governance of the fund violated the federative pact and participatory democracy.

In the same 28 April session, the Supreme Court ruled the case no. ADI 6808, filed against an amendment of Federal Law No. 11.598/2017 that introduced provisions allowing licenses and permits in general to be issued automatically in certain circumstances. The Supreme Court ruled that such automatic issuance is not applicable to licenses and permits of an environmental nature, as per Constitutional provisions that state environmental licensing is mandatory and cannot be waivered.

The ruling of case no. ADI 6148 took place on 5 May and was somewhat controversial. After lengthy deliberations by the Justices, the case was dismissed and Resolution No. 491/2018 of the National Environmental Council (CONAMA), which establishes air quality standards, was declared "still constitutional" – which was the point of disagreement. However, the Supreme Court determined that CONAMA should issue a new resolution on the matter within 24 months. Once, and if, the 24-month deadline has elapsed without the issuance of a new resolution, the standards set forth by the World Health Organization – which are more stringent than those set forth by the CONAMA Resolution – shall be in force while the omission persists.

The Supreme Court is yet to review cases no. ADPF 735, which requests the court to annul a Federal Decree that allowed the use of military forces in environmental inspections, and ADO 59, which seeks to reactivate the Amazon Fund. However, even though there are no new trial sessions scheduled to date, these trials have already caused great repercussions and may lead to additional climate litigation precedents, particularly against companies, as we have already discussed in previous blog posts (which can be read here and here).

Visit us at Tauil & Chequer

Founded in 2001, Tauil & Chequer Advogados is a full service law firm with approximately 90 lawyers and offices in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Vitória. T&C represents local and international businesses on their domestic and cross-border activities and offers clients the full range of legal services including: corporate and M&A; debt and equity capital markets; banking and finance; employment and benefits; environmental; intellectual property; litigation and dispute resolution; restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency; tax; and real estate. The firm has a particularly strong and longstanding presence in the energy, oil and gas and infrastructure industries as well as with pension and investment funds. In December 2009, T&C entered into an agreement to operate in association with Mayer Brown LLP and become "Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown LLP."

© Copyright 2020. Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. All rights reserved.

This article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.