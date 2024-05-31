ANP Approves Studies Of Pre-Salt Blocks

On May 16, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Brazilian National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels's (ANP) approved geo-economic studies relating to four pre-salt blocks: (i) Rodocrosita; (ii) Cerussita; (iii) Aragonita; and (iv) Malaquita (Santos basin).

On May 16, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Brazilian National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels's (ANP) approved geo-economic studies relating to four pre-salt blocks: (i) Rodocrosita; (ii) Cerussita; (iii) Aragonita; and (iv) Malaquita (Santos basin). These studies were carried out over a total area of around 13,000 km,² and indicate that the region is suitable to isupport the development of projects.

The four approved blocks will be presented to the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) to evaluate their possible inclusion in future bidding rounds. It is up to the MME to propose to the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) the definition of which blocks will be offered under the production sharing regime.

