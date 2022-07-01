The publication The Latin American Lawyer reported an investment made in Lemon Energia in a Series A round by Kaszek.

Kaszek is a venture capital fund that invests in Latin American startups. Kaszek's investment will allow it to expand operations, platform and services to Lemon Energia's customers, implementing the efficient use of energy that could disrupt the Brazilian energy market.

