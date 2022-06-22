Ordinances No. 32/GM/MME and No. 33/GM/MME, both in effect as of December 17, 2021, issued by the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy, determined the schedule for generation and transmission auctions in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Partner Débora Yanasse, associate Júlia Batistella Machado and associate Julia Braga Ribeiro have prepared a document summarizing the main information.

Downloads – English - Portuguese

