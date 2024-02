ARTICLE

2024 Compliance Guide For Employers In Mexico Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart Additions to the list of occupational diseases and permanent disabilities. On December 4, 2023, a bill was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation...

With The New Year, Puerto Rico Enacts New Legislation Facilitating Remote Work And Providing Exemption To Airlines Opening Operation Hubs On The Island Littler Mendelson In the summer of 2022, Puerto Rico enacted Act 52-2022, which amended the concept of "engaged in trade or business" under the Puerto Rico Internal Revenue Code ...

What's Going On In Mexico This Week? Status Of Labor And Employment Bills Ahead Of February 2024 Ordinary Session Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart Mexico's final congressional ordinary session period for 2023 ended on December 15. Unless an extraordinary session is called, pending bills are now dormant until February 2024...

Employment Law In Brazil: A Guide Biz Latin Hub Group If you are doing business in Brazil, or planning to enter the market, understanding and navigating Brazilian employment law will be essential to maintaining your good reputation with local authorities...

New Employer Requirements To Strengthen Gender Equality At Work WTW Ecuador's Violet Economy Law is intended to promote the employment of women and the equal treatment of men and women in the workplace, including with regard to family-related leaves.