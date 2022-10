ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Brazil

3 Intricacies Of Brazil Vacation Laws Employers May Want To Consider Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart Understanding the intricacies of local labor laws is critical for any business with operations in multiple countries or looking to establish operations in a new country.

World Mental Health Day: What's Changing In The Workplace lus Laboris The World Health Organization has designated 10 September as 'World Mental Health Day'. Work can be vital for our mental wellbeing, giving purpose and financial stability...

Amendment To Puerto Rico Sexual Harassment In The Workplace Law (Act 17-1988) Requires Implementation Of Specific Complaint Protocols Littler Mendelson On September 28, 2022, Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi signed into law Act No. 82-2022 (Act 82) amending Act No. 17 of April 22, 1988, which prohibits sexual harassment in the workplace.

Cómo pagarle a sus empleados en Brasil TMF Group BV Las reformas a las leyes laborales en Brasil se realizaron a fines de 2017 y fueron diseñadas para incentivar a los empleadores a generar nuevos puestos de trabajo y también para facilitar, de alguna manera, el pago a los empleados en Brasil.

Law No. 14,442 Of 2022, Which Regulates Teleworking And Meal Allowance Rules, Is Published Tauil & Chequer Law no. 14.442 of 2022 was sanctioned by the President of the Republic and published in the Official Gazette on September 5, 2022, with the purpose of regulating, by ordinary law, the teleworking regime...