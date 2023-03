ARTICLE

A lei determinou, no prazo de 180 dias, a adoção de medidas com o objetivo de prevenção e combate ao assédio sexual. Portanto, vale lembrar às empresas que ainda não colocaram em prática as medidas propostas na Lei 14.457/2022, que o prazo se encerra em 20/03/2023, podendo, a partir desse momento, serem alvos de fiscalizações do ministério do trabalho e emprego ou investigações pelo Ministério Público.

