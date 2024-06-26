The objective of the consultation is to collect contributions for the adoption of future regulatory actions aimed at protecting the personal data of minors

On June 18, the Brazilian Data Protection Authority (ANPD) opened the Call for Contributions for the Regulatory Project on the Processing of Children's and Adolescents' Data.

The current Call for Contributions is the first step in the efforts of the ANPD to complete the regulatory project on the processing of children's and adolescents' data, as outlined in the Regulatory Agenda for the 2023-2024 biennium. The primary goal at this initial stage is to gather contributions from society for the adoption of future regulatory actions aimed at protecting the personal data of minors.

The General Data Protection Law (LGPD), in its Chapter II, dedicates a specific section to the protection of children's and adolescents' personal data.

These provisions, in general, consolidate guidelines related to:

the principle of the best interest,

the necessity of obtaining consent from parents or guardians,

the collection of information by games and internet applications,

and the duty of transparency in operations involving these personal data.

The consultation will be open for contributions on the Participa Mais Brasil Platform until July 17. Any reports, images, or other attachments that are part of the contribution should be sent to the email normatizacao@anpd.gov.br.

