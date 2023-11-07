ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 26 October 2023, the Brazilian Data Protection Authority (ANPD) issued a privacy notice, providing insight to data subjects on how the ANPD processes personal data.

This privacy notice is highly informative in setting out expectations that all organizations may be expected to meet, whose privacy notices must include:

(i) the categories of personal data (a list of examples is sufficient);

(ii) the data subjects affected;

(iii) the purposes of processing;

(iv) the lawful bases for processing personal data;

(v) a summary of how the organization uses cookies (providing a specific cookie policy is also recommended);

(vi) the sources of personal data;

(vii) the criteria used by the organization to retain and delete data (it is noticeable that the ANDP did not specify the length of the retention periods);

(viii) the information with whom the organization shares personal data (the purpose of these disclosures are not required, nor are exhaustive lists of third parties);

(ix) a brief summary of how the organization protects personal data;

(x) the data subjects' rights, as provided for in the LGPD; and

(xi) methods to contact the organization's data protection officer (personally identifying the officer is not necessary).

A chart linking categories of data to the affected individuals, along with purposes and the corresponding lawful bases, is likely the best format for companies to submit their information, following the ANPD's privacy notice.

Visit us at Tauil & Chequer

Founded in 2001, Tauil & Chequer Advogados is a full service law firm with approximately 90 lawyers and offices in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Vitória. T&C represents local and international businesses on their domestic and cross-border activities and offers clients the full range of legal services including: corporate and M&A; debt and equity capital markets; banking and finance; employment and benefits; environmental; intellectual property; litigation and dispute resolution; restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency; tax; and real estate. The firm has a particularly strong and longstanding presence in the energy, oil and gas and infrastructure industries as well as with pension and investment funds. In December 2009, T&C entered into an agreement to operate in association with Mayer Brown LLP and become "Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown LLP."

© Copyright 2020. Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. All rights reserved.

This article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.