POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Brazil

Data Protection 2022 OLIVARES The legal framework for data protection is found in Articles 6 and 16 of the Mexican Constitution, as well as in the Federal Law for the Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties, published in July 2010...

Privacy Law Survey 2021 - Colombia Ally Law As concerns about worker data privacy have grown across Latin America, so has the definition of "worker"; past, current, and potential employees and contractors may now be covered by a country's labor, employment and data-security regulations.

The Brazilian Data Protection Legal Framework Levy & Salomao Advogados On August 14, 2018, Law No. 13,709 (LGPD – Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados) was enacted, creating a personal data protection legal framework in Brazil.

Digital Marketing And The Importance Of Personal Data Privacy In Mexico. OLIVARES There is no doubt that the easiest way to reach consumers today is through digital platforms. Companies or providers do not only offer their services through their web pages...

First Decision On The "Right To Be Forgotten" In Argentina Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) In 2014, Google Spain SL, Google Inc v Agencia Española de Protección de Datos, Mario Costeja González (2014) was the first case in Europe dealing with this issue.