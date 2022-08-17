On today's date, August 16, the National Data Protection Authority ("ANPD") published and submitted to public consultation the Regulation on Dosimetry and Application of Administrative Sanctions.

The draft submitted to public consultation aims to establish clear rules, in particular the parameters and criteria, for the application of administrative sanctions, complementing the Regulation of the Inspection Process and the Sanctioning Administrative Process, approved by Resolution CD/ANPD No. 1, of October 28, 2021.

The deadline for submitting contributions ends on September 15, 2022 and can be done directly on the Federal Government website (more information below).

According to the ANPD, its objective with the publication of the Regulation is to build a model for the application of sanctions that:

(i) induce LGPD-compliant behavior, rewarding agents in compliance, offering guidance and promoting awareness, and creating spaces for building business solutions and achieving full compliance; (ii) take into account the complete ANPD regulation process, capable of dealing with different information, regardless of how it was received; (iii) give the ANPD a flexible and largely transparent space for the agile use of means and tools, always linked to the scope of its activities; (iv) be able to provide legal certainty to the processing agents.

In this sense, the ANPD understands that putting the Regulation on public consultation is essential to collect contributions from the society with the objective of improving the model developed by the Autarchy.

To access the entirety of the Regulation and send contributions to the public consultation, click here.

